Five Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed in the Gaza Strip on October 26 as a result of Israeli airstrikes. This was reported by The Hindu, citing medical sources and rescue workers.

Data on those killed

According to the publication, the strikes occurred in different areas of the Gaza Strip. Medical sources and emergency response workers reported five people killed as a result of airstrikes on Monday, October 26, 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Daily civil defence report

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said that a total of 13 people were killed in Gaza over the previous 24 hours as a result of Israeli fire and airstrikes. According to him, around 60 people were injured.

These daily figures include both Israeli fire and airstrikes, while the separate report of five deaths concerns the airstrikes on October 26. Bassal's statement was cited in the same report alongside information from medical sources and rescue workers.

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