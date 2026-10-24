In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and four others were injured as a result of Israeli attacks on Saturday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing medical sources.

Attacks in Beit Lahia and Gaza City

According to medics, Fatima Abu Laban was killed by Israeli fire in the Tal al-Dahab area of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Another woman sustained a neck injury as a result of Israeli shelling in Beit Lahia.

In the Al-Rimal area in western Gaza City, a young Palestinian, Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh, was killed. Three more people were injured, with medics assessing one of them as being in critical condition. Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at passers-by near Palestine Stadium in Al-Rimal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of shelling

At dawn, Israeli drones dropped boxes of explosives on homes abandoned by residents near areas controlled by the Israeli military in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, local sources said. According to them, this was accompanied by intense gunfire from military vehicles.

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire and shelled the coast of Gaza City. No casualties were reported as a result.

According to the latest data from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel's violations of the ceasefire, which has been in effect since October 10, 2025, have resulted in the deaths of 1,547 Palestinians and injuries to 5,559 people. The ministry also said that since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and more than 175,000 have been injured.

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