Trial of seven Supo employees begins in Helsinki — YLE News

A trial has begun in Helsinki, Finland, in the largest criminal case involving the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, Supo. Seven current or former employees of the service, including its former director Antti Pelttari, are accused of disclosing secret information. Four of them also face charges of misconduct in office. All defendants deny the charges, YLE News reports.

Work with former employees

At the center of the case is the activity of Supo's counterintelligence unit between 2012 and 2024. The unit used former Supo employees as sources in its work against Russian espionage.

At least two former Supo detectives gathered information on Russian espionage and reported to the service for years after retiring. According to the prosecution, after leaving the service, they were civilians and should not have had access to Supo's classified information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Legality of Supo's methods

None of the defendants is suspected of working for a foreign state. The key issue in the case is whether the methods used by Supo were lawful. The charges were brought by Finland's Office of the Prosecutor General.

Finnish outlet Helsingin Sanomat previously reported that one of the defendants won more than €60 million in Eurojackpot in 2014 and spent millions supporting Supo. According to the outlet, he died in April 2024, while the investigation into the alleged offenses was still ongoing.

Read us on