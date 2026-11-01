In the Hinchinbrook district of Queensland, Australia, 77% of participants in a local survey reported difficulties paying insurance premiums. The district council's study involved 305 respondents. Most households have some form of insurance, but the council also recorded a problem of inadequate insurance coverage.

After the 2025 floods, Ingham residents have faced non-renewal of contracts or substantial increases in policy costs. As ABC News reports, farmhouse owner Michelle Yates said that Sure Insurance terminated her policy after flooding. According to her, another company offered annual insurance costing $28,000.

Non-renewal of contracts

ABC News reviewed Sure Insurance notices on the non-renewal of contracts for 2026. The documents state that the company changed its underwriting rules and will not offer coverage for properties for which a flood claim was made during the previous five years, or for real estate at risk of damage in a one-in-20-year flood.

Sure Insurance said it insures one in four insured properties in Ingham and regularly reviews its underwriting rules to assess whether it can continue providing coverage at a fair price.

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Rising policy costs

Ingham insurance broker Kieran Volpi said that some companies do not offer coverage for properties at high risk of flooding, while others set rates that are unaffordable for clients. According to him, offers with annual insurance premiums of $10,000 to $20,000 are common in such areas.

Ingham resident Matthew Porter said that when renewing his Allianz Insurance policy, his premium rose by 72% over a year. Allianz explained this by the greater frequency and intensity of weather events in the area, as well as rising insurance payout costs. Floods in northern Queensland in 2025 caused $327 million in insured losses.

The Insurance Council of Australia said coverage in Ingham remains available, but in areas regularly affected by severe floods, premiums reflect the level of risk. Hinchinbrook Mayor Ramon Jayo called the situation in the local insurance market a market failure.

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