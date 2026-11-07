In Hobart, Australia, nurses and midwives halted work at the Royal Hobart Hospital and the Repatriation Centre. Members of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) and the Health and Community Services Union held a rally against the Tasmanian government's pay proposal, ABC News Australia reports.

The government's initial proposal provides for pay increases of 3% in the first year of the new agreement, 2.75% in the second, and 2.5% in the third. This amounts to a total of 8.25% over three years. The previous enterprise agreement for nurses and midwives expired in June.

Safety demands

Will Lincoln, a mental health nurse, told rally participants that healthcare workers had reported cases in which they were punched, kicked, spat on, verbally abused, threatened and intimidated. According to him, nurses and midwives are demanding not only recognition of the problem of violence and aggression, but also effective measures for protection, support and recovery.

ANMF state secretary Emily Shepherd acknowledged that the proposal contains positive provisions, including new allowances for some staff. At the same time, she said union members were disappointed because some priority issues were either not included in the proposal or were insufficiently addressed.

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In particular, additional leave days to deal with the consequences of traumatic situations are provided in the proposal only for mental health service workers, emergency department staff and intensive care staff. Shepherd stressed that nurses and midwives in different departments face traumatic situations.

Union says there is a staff shortage

Royal Hobart Hospital after-hours nurse manager and president of the Tasmanian branch of the ANMF James Lloyd spoke of staff fatigue, stress and professional burnout. According to him, there can be more than 20 unfilled positions at the hospital during early shifts, while only three or four temporary workers are available to fill them.

Nurse Audrey McAllister also raised the issue of double shifts lasting from 16 to 20 hours. She cited research according to which being awake for more than 17 hours can cause a level of impairment similar to a blood alcohol level of 0.05%.

A Tasmanian government spokesperson told ABC that the authorities seek to ensure pay rises and improved working conditions and are working constructively with unions on further steps.

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