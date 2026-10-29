In Hobart, Australia, the city council could consist entirely of men for the first time since 1954, according to interim local election results. After 20% of votes were counted, Tiffany Ashdown, a former political staffer for independent Franklin MP Peter George, held the ninth and final electable position on the council, ABC News Australia reports.

Battle for ninth place

Incumbent councillor Ben Lohberger was trailing Ashdown by only three votes after preferences were counted. Incumbent councillors Louise Elliott, Zelinda Sherlock and Louise Bloomfield also remained behind, but were only narrowly behind Lohberger.

Election analyst Kevin Bonham described the contest for the nine city council seats as tight. If Lohberger overtakes Ashdown and the remaining positions do not change, all nine councillors will be men. According to council archives, the last all-male council ended in 1954, when lawyer Mabel Miller was elected as the first woman to the council.

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Lord mayor race and results in other cities

In the race for Hobart lord mayor, veteran journalist and author Charles Wooley was leading after the partial count with 23.8% of the vote. Bonham also said early results indicate a shift in voter preferences in Hobart toward right-wing candidates: in his estimate, the possible balance of power on the council is five seats to four, with the difference between the camps standing at about 100 votes.

In the Huon Valley, Hobart City Council communications manager Abby McKibben will become the new mayor after winning 50.17% of the vote, replacing outgoing Sally Doyle. In Launceston, Mayor Matthew Garwood was re-elected for a new term with 53.2%.

Incumbent Devonport Mayor Alison Jarman received more than 9,000 first-preference votes. She said one of her priorities would be merging Devonport with neighbouring municipalities. Turnout in this year's Tasmanian local elections exceeded 85%, slightly higher than in the previous election.

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