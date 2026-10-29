Hong Kong’s High Court sentenced 19-year-old Anson Kiu to eight years in prison for attacking 36-year-old Singaporean tourist Jiang Wen. In June 2025, he splashed corrosive liquid on the woman as she was getting into a car in the Wan Chai district, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Consequences of the attack

The victim suffered second-degree burns. Medical reports presented to the court showed that the burns covered approximately 10–11% of her body surface, mainly her face and limbs. The woman spent 61 days in hospital, underwent several procedures to remove damaged tissue and receive skin grafts, and continued treatment after returning to Singapore.

High Court judge Andrew Chan Hing-wai said the attack would have lifelong consequences for the victim. According to The Standard, the woman was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and was also left with permanent scars.

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Planned crime

Kiu was 17 at the time of the attack. He was dressed in black, wore a hat and mask, and fled the scene. Evidence showed that he had surveyed the location on Burrows Street in Wan Chai several days before the crime.

Kiu later turned himself in to police but did not explain why he had chosen this particular woman. It was not clarified in court whether he knew the victim. According to a report prepared for the court, the defendant told a probation officer that it was a paid assignment: he had been promised 10,000 Hong Kong dollars, or about US$1,280.

Kiu pleaded guilty to a charge of throwing corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The judge set a starting sentence of 12 years but reduced it by one-third because of the guilty plea.

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