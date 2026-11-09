In Hong Kong, police detained a 37-year-old domestic worker from the Philippines on suspicion of mistreating a four-year-old girl. According to NDTV World, the woman is suspected of spitting into a cup while preparing milk for the child at the family’s apartment in The Belcher’s residential complex in Kennedy Town.

Mother’s complaint

The girl’s mother, a 44-year-old insurance company manager, contacted police after discovering the alleged incidents. According to the outlet, there may have been four such cases, allegedly occurring between October 31 and November 5.

All episodes, according to the source, allegedly took place in the kitchen while milk was being prepared for the child. The worker is suspected of spitting into the cup before giving the drink to the girl.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

The suspect, identified in the report by the surname Segundo, denied the accusations. Police are continuing their investigation, and the woman remains in custody.

No visible injuries were found on the girl, and she did not require hospitalization. She lives with her parents, her eight-year-old brother, and two domestic workers from the Philippines.

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