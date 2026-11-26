In Hong Kong, China, hundreds of people gathered for a memorial service on the eve of the first anniversary of the fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which claimed 168 lives. The service was held at the Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

As The Japan Times reports, during the service, four people who lost loved ones in the fire read out the names of all those who died. Some attendees wept. Father Dominic Chan, who led the service, stressed that each of the deceased was a unique person, not merely a number.

Anniversary of the tragedy

The fire on November 26, 2025, destroyed seven apartment buildings in the Wang Fuk Court complex and lasted for two days. According to the publication, it was the deadliest fire in a residential building worldwide since 1980 and Hong Kong's worst disaster in more than seven decades.

Pastor Jenny Lam, who lost three family members in the fire, said that time had not eased her pain. According to her, fire can destroy a home and take lives, but it cannot destroy love for the deceased and memories of them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and restrictions

Authorities do not plan an official memorial, fearing that commemorations could take on a political character. At the same time, Catholic and Buddhist religious institutions have planned prayer events. Near the site of the fire, dozens of people laid flowers in a designated area.

Hong Kong's second-highest-ranking official, Eric Chan, said that the government would help hold lawful events but warned against breaches of public order. China's government office for Hong Kong and Macau affairs also warned of attempts to cause chaos under the guise of commemorating the tragedy.

An investigation led by a judge concluded last month that the fire likely began because of a cigarette butt and quickly spread through netting on the buildings' facades. Authorities acknowledged that the tragedy exposed long-standing shortcomings in regulation and oversight of building maintenance and fire safety. Police reported the detention of 40 people in connection with the fire.

Read us on