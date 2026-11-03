Hong Kong records hottest October on record — Channel NewsAsia

Hong Kong recorded its hottest October since meteorological observations began. The average monthly temperature was 27.6°C, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing data from the Hong Kong Observatory.

New temperature record

The October figure was 0.2°C higher than last year's record result for the same month. According to the observatory, meteorological observations in Hong Kong have been conducted since 1884.

In August, the city also recorded the highest temperature for the entire observation period — 36.9°C. At that time, Typhoon Dolphin brought warm air to Hong Kong.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of El Niño

The report notes that the exceptionally strong El Niño phenomenon this year raised temperatures in various regions around the world. Global weather forecasters had warned for several months that it could become the strongest on record.

El Niño is the warm phase of a natural climate cycle. It temporarily raises sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific, changes weather patterns and can increase the risks of droughts and floods, as well as anthropogenic global warming.

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