About 600,000 advanced Nvidia H200 AI chips are being stored in Hong Kong while awaiting shipment to China. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing two informed sources, Beijing has still not approved large import batches despite demand from Chinese technology companies.

Limited deliveries

According to three sources cited by the outlet, China has allowed the import of some H200 chips in recent months. Several major Chinese internet companies received about 10,000 such chips each, one source said.

Small batches were also supplied through intermediaries and indirect routes, but the volumes of these deliveries were not specified. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, Nvidia, as well as Alibaba, ByteDance, DeepSeek and Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

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Demand for computing power

The H200 is not Nvidia's newest artificial intelligence processor, but Chinese counterparts have not yet matched its capabilities. Combined with Nvidia software, this chip is useful for training artificial intelligence models.

US export controls since 2022 have limited China's access to advanced Nvidia chips and equipment for their production. US President Donald Trump's administration last year allowed Nvidia to sell H200 chips to approved Chinese buyers following US-China trade talks, the report said.

Against the backdrop of limited supply, prices on the unofficial market have risen. At the end of October, a server with eight H200 chips was offered in mainland China for more than 6 million yuan, or about $900,000, roughly three times more than a year earlier. Servers with newer Blackwell chips, which are also subject to US export restrictions, were offered for more than 20 million yuan per unit.

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