A Hong Kong court sentenced 68-year-old Leung Lai-ha to 20 days in prison and a fine of HK$2,000 for assaulting a five-year-old girl in the play area of the APM shopping mall in the Kwun Tong district. According to Channel NewsAsia, on November 5, the woman pleaded guilty to the assault, which occurred on August 26.

Argument over a ball

The conflict began after an argument between the girl and Leung’s grandson over a basketball. Three adults became involved in the altercation: Leung, her 34-year-old daughter Ng Ka-wun, and the girl’s 34-year-old mother, Xu Yang.

Footage of the altercation showed that Leung knocked the child to the floor. The woman told police that she pushed and hit the girl because she believed the girl had hurt her grandson. A medical examination recorded redness on the girl’s face and minor scratches on Leung’s arm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court decision

All three women were charged with fighting in a public place. At Kwun Tong Court, they admitted to the stated facts of the offence. Acting Chief Magistrate Lee Chi-ho said that Leung should not have lashed out at a child and sentenced her to imprisonment and a fine.

Ng Ka-wun and Xu Yang agreed to a one-year bind-over to keep the peace. If they commit offences of a similar nature over the next 12 months, they may be punished and ordered to pay HK$1,000 each.

Read us on