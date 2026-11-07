US citizen found dead at Hyderabad hotel — NDTV World

Forty-one-year-old US citizen Mitchell Brian Lee was found dead at the Marriott Executive Apartments hotel in the Gachibowli district of the Indian city of Hyderabad. Gachibowli police, which falls under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, registered a suspicious death case and launched an investigation.

Did not answer calls

As NDTV reports, Lee was a California resident and arrived in Hyderabad on November 2 on a business trip with his business partner David. They were staying at the same hotel, while Lee was in room 1218 on the 12th floor.

According to preliminary information, the man stopped answering phone calls on the evening of November 4. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact him, hotel staff suspected that something might have happened to the guest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the circumstances of death

On November 5 at around 18:30, hotel staff opened the room with a master key and found Lee unconscious on the bed. They called the 108 emergency medical service. Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead.

After being notified by the hotel administration, police arrived at the hotel, inspected the scene and registered a case. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the death, while the results of a post-mortem examination are expected to provide additional clarity on its cause.

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