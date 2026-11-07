In the Australian town of Gracemere, carpenter Josh Sander and his apprentice Harry Tunbridge provided assistance to 93-year-old Ian Barton, who fell at home and suffered a severe wrist injury. After being admitted to Rockhampton Hospital, the man was in stable condition, ABC News reports.

Help before medics arrived

Sander and Tunbridge were working on a pergola on a quiet street in Gracemere shortly before 8:00 when they heard the cries of the victim’s wife, Joy Barton. They found Ian Barton in the backyard. He had tripped over the edge of a small ramp and fallen while holding a bowl of porridge.

According to Sander, the man cut an artery in his wrist during the fall. At first, the carpenter tightly wrapped the wrist with a kitchen towel, but this was not enough to slow the bleeding. Sander then took a dress belonging to the victim’s wife from the house, while Tunbridge brought adhesive tape from the work vehicle.

The men applied a tight dressing and an improvised tourniquet and continued pressing on the wound until the ambulance arrived.

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The wait for the ambulance lasted 40 minutes

According to Sander, during the approximately 40-minute wait for the ambulance, Ian Barton lost consciousness several times, and the men tried to bring him around. When the victim, as they noticed, began choking, Tunbridge removed his dentures from his mouth so they would not obstruct his breathing.

The ambulance took Barton to Rockhampton Hospital. Queensland Ambulance Service said that the local crew in Gracemere was operating under significant demand at the time, but responded as quickly as possible. The service also thanked community members for their swift response and assistance before medics arrived.

Joy Barton called the two men heroes and said they saved her husband’s life. The family hopes that Ian Barton will be able to return home in the coming days after surgery, although his recovery may take several months.

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