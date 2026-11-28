On November 28, the Greek coast guard retrieved the bodies of two migrants and rescued 41 people near the island of Gavdos in the Mediterranean Sea. During the day, rescuers also brought about 1,000 more migrants ashore from boats near Crete, carrying out more than a dozen separate operations.

Operation near Gavdos

The coast guard transported four migrants spotted in a rocky area of Gavdos to neighboring Crete for medical assistance. The Greek coast guard reported the operations, Channel NewsAsia reports.

A new southern route

Greece has long been one of the main routes to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In 2015–2016, nearly one million people arrived on the Greek islands, mostly from Turkey.

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The total number of arrivals subsequently decreased after maritime and border patrols were strengthened. At the same time, arrivals from Libya have increased in recent years — mostly migrants from Bangladesh and people leaving Sudan because of violence. This opened a southern route to Gavdos and Crete.

This year, Greece stepped up returns of people who were denied asylum. Along with four other EU countries, it seeks to send many of them to a deportation center in Rwanda starting next year.

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