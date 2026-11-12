In Greece, wealth inequality in 2023 remained higher than in 2010 and 2014, despite the indicator declining in most other eurozone countries. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing an analysis by the European Central Bank quoted by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Impact of the crisis on household wealth

According to the analysis, inequality in wealth distribution across the eurozone as a whole increased between 2010 and 2014, but later fell to almost pre-crisis levels. At the same time, it remained significantly higher in Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Greek Administration of Cyprus, and Ireland.

At the beginning of 2010, concerns over the sustainability of Greek public debt triggered a deep recession. One of the main factors widening the wealth gap was the decline in real estate values: the value of housing owned by households with mortgages decreased, while the amount of their outstanding debt remained unchanged.

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Savings and access to housing

Lower-income households spent their savings on basic needs, while wealthier groups benefited more quickly from the recovery of stock markets. The wealth inequality coefficient in countries affected by the crisis increased until 2021 and in 2023 still exceeded the levels of 2010 and 2014. In the rest of the eurozone, it fell below pre-crisis values.

The ECB links the persistence of the gap, in particular, to difficulties faced by financially vulnerable families in rebuilding savings and to a decline in homeownership rates, especially among young people. Inequality also persisted during the pandemic and the inflation surge of 2021–2023, despite government support.

Separately, Eurostat data showed that in 2025, 50.5% of Greece's residents were unable to cover unexpected expenses — the highest rate in the EU. The bloc's average stood at 29.2%.

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