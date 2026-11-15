Rockstar North’s studio in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, showed journalists Grand Theft Auto VI, the new installment in the game series that has been in development for more than ten years. As The Guardian reports, the story will focus on two young criminals, Lucia and Jason, who are hiding out in the fictional state of Leonida, home to Vice City, created as a parody of Miami.

Characters’ relationships

In most episodes, players will be able to switch freely between Lucia and Jason. When the characters are apart, players will be able to arrange their messaging and phone calls. Together, they can be taken to the gym, a bar, a meditation retreat or to rob a store.

Rockstar North co-head and one of GTA VI’s three creative directors, Rob Nelson, said that the player will be responsible for the development of the characters’ relationship. According to him, the player’s actions will determine whether Lucia and Jason maintain their romantic bond. The game will also offer the option to let the characters hold hands.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of crimes

GTA VI, like previous installments in the series, will be a game about crime, but the developers encourage players to act more carefully. At the beginning, Jason and Lucia will only be able to hot-wire inexpensive cars and pick simple locks. For more complex heists, players will have to scout targets, look for back entrances and safe codes, disable surveillance cameras or steal recordings.

Nelson noted that crime remains an important part of Grand Theft Auto, but the player’s actions will affect the course of the game. The developers sought not to limit users’ freedom while adding mechanisms that may encourage empathy toward the characters.

According to the publication, a team of nearly 5,000 people in different countries worked on GTA VI, although Rockstar North in Edinburgh remains the central development hub. Work on the game in some form began in 2015, while independent estimates, which Rockstar does not confirm, put the cost of its creation at more than $1 billion. The previous installment in the series, GTA V, released in 2013, sold 230 million copies.

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