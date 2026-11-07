In Río Hondo, in Guatemala’s Zacapa department, armed attackers opened fire on the convoy of Congress member Julio Portillo on November 6. Three people were killed, while the lawmaker himself survived, The Rio Times reports.

Conflicting information about the victims

The attack occurred in front of a police station at kilometer 137 of the Atlantic Highway. Guatemala’s Ministry of the Interior said that three officers of the National Civil Police were killed while repelling a direct attack on the lawmaker. According to the ministry, they were protecting Portillo’s life.

At the same time, local reports describe the dead as two police officers traveling on a motorcycle and one of the lawmaker’s guards. Río Hondo municipal firefighters said that Portillo was not wounded by gunfire and was taken to a medical facility. The Interior Ministry said that the lawmaker is in stable condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutors are conducting the investigation

Guatemala’s prosecutor’s office is handling the investigation. As of the evening of November 6, authorities had not reported any arrests, identified suspects, or announced a motive for the shooting.

Portillo represents Zacapa in Guatemala’s Congress. The report also notes that he was elected in 2023 from the center-right Cabal party and joined the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party at the end of October.

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