In Guinea-Bissau, prosecutors have charged 11 suspects with aggravated murder and aggravated property damage in the case concerning the death of customs officer Olof João Gomes Sambu. According to The Rio Times, Sambu died on September 27, 2026, in the country’s capital, Bissau.

Prosecutors’ version

As the publication reports, citing a prosecutor’s office statement relayed by two local media outlets, a group of people pursued the vehicle in which Sambu was traveling, stopped it, damaged the car and beat the customs officer. Prosecutors believe that the 11 suspects acted together as co-perpetrators.

One local media outlet also reported that the crowd allegedly linked Sambu, without grounds, to an attempted child abduction. This claim is cited as part of reports on the criminal proceedings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pretrial detention

All 11 suspects are being held in custody pending trial, according to the prosecutor’s office. They may appeal the charges: local sources named different deadlines for doing so — six or eight days. If no appeal is filed within the established deadline, the case will be referred to a judge for further consideration.

Sambu was a civilian customs employee and headed the anti-fraud unit at the customs office in the eastern Guinea-Bissau city of Gabú. The command of the National Guard stated that he was not an employee of this security force. The Rio Times notes that it has not seen the original prosecutor’s office statement.

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