In Japan, 27% of first-year high school students from families facing financial difficulties did not consider private schools when choosing an educational institution because of non-tuition costs. In April, education at private high schools became tuition-free, but families still pay admission fees and other school charges, The Japan Times reports.

Costs after enrollment

The survey was conducted by Save the Children Japan in May and June among households participating in the organization’s child assistance program. It received 550 responses suitable for analysis: from 125 first-year junior high and high school students from different regions of the country and from 425 parents.

Half of the parents whose children attend private high schools named the risk that their child would have to leave school for financial reasons as one of their main concerns during enrollment.

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The average amount of school charges upon enrollment in a private high school, including fees for facility maintenance and air conditioning, reached 147,526 yen, or about $932. This is more than twice the figure from the previous year. The average admission fee was 173,135 yen — about 1.2 times higher than a year earlier. Costs for uniforms, sportswear and commuter passes also increased.

Laptops and tablets

More than 60% of surveyed parents and schoolchildren said computers and tablets should be provided as school equipment, as purchasing them is expensive for families. Subsidies or grants for such devices were available to 54.7% of public school students and only 7% of students at private institutions.

Families of private high school students spent an average of about 100,000 yen on purchasing devices. Save the Children Japan representative Mitsue Tashiro said that rising prices and the financial burden affect children’s right to education, especially in economically vulnerable families.

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