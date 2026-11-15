In the Japanese city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefectural Police arrested 33-year-old Kentaro Kanao on suspicion of murdering his three-year-old daughter, Erena. The child’s mother, 33-year-old Riyo Kanao, was also detained on suspicion of neglecting her duties as a guardian. The Japan Times reports.

Investigators’ version

Dozens of bruises were found on the girl’s body. Police believe that Kentaro Kanao systematically abused his daughter. According to investigators, on August 2, the man beat the child on the head, back and abdomen, which, according to police, led to her death.

Law enforcement officials believe that the man made the girl walk up and down a step stool, calling it a walking exercise. When she stopped, the father, according to investigators, became angry and attacked her. On the morning of August 3, he called an ambulance after discovering that the child was not breathing.

An autopsy found that the girl had an acute subdural hematoma and a brain contusion. She also had an esophageal rupture, which caused traumatic bilateral pneumothorax, breathing difficulties and death.

Reports of possible abuse

At first, the parents told investigators that the girl had fallen on her own. At the same time, sources familiar with the investigation said that during voluntary questioning, Kentaro Kanao stated that he had previously hit his daughter on the back as part of her upbringing.

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Hirakata city authorities received about five reports of possible abuse of Erena over approximately one year through July. Following a report on July 21, officials found two bruises on her face, but the father denied using violence at the time.

The local child guidance center, despite receiving information from city authorities about possible abuse, took no action, including not placing the girl in protective custody. The center decided that city authorities should provide guidance to the parents. Hirakata Mayor Takashi Fushimi said the city takes the case seriously and will work to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

Measures in Osaka Prefecture

According to an expert committee of the Children and Families Agency, 50 children died in Japan in fiscal 2024 as a result of physical abuse or neglect. Nearly 70% of them were under one year old, while another seven were between one and five years old.

Since April 2021, information on all cases of child abuse identified by consultation centers in Osaka Prefecture has been provided to police each month. However, police learned about Erena’s case only after she was hospitalized. Starting in April 2027, the prefecture plans to switch to sharing such information in real time.

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