Japan culls 20,000 chickens over bird flu — The Japan Times

Japan has confirmed its first bird flu case of the season at a poultry farm in the city of Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture. After the virus was confirmed, the country began culling about 20,000 chickens at the farm, The Japan Times reports.

14 birds dead

According to Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, 14 birds died of bird flu at the farm. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara urged poultry farmers to strictly comply with hygiene requirements.

Agriculture Minister Arata Takebe said that an outbreak could occur anywhere in the country. He called on farms to detect the disease early, report it promptly and ensure strict compliance with hygiene requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk to egg prices

The spread of bird flu could further raise egg prices ahead of the period of high demand at the end of the year. According to the ministry's food price survey, the average price of a pack of 10 eggs in Japan was 312 yen in October, the highest figure since such monitoring began in August 2003.

Takebe said authorities would take measures to prevent the virus from spreading so as not to affect the balance of supply and demand.

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