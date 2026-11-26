In Tokyo, Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura said the central bank should respond quickly to signs of an excessive acceleration in inflation. He named a faster pace of interest rate hikes as one possible step.

Response to inflation

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Tamura expressed this position in a speech on November 26. According to him, the need to accelerate rate hikes may arise in response to signs of an excessive acceleration in inflation.

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Financial conditions

Tamura also noted that financial conditions remain accommodative. In his view, under such conditions, the Bank of Japan needs to bring its key rate to a level considered neutral for the economy in the near future.

The board member linked the need to bring the rate closer to a neutral level to current financial conditions. His statement concerned the possibility of a faster pace of rate hikes in the event of inflation overshooting.

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