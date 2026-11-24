In Japan, government bond prices rose after a three-day holiday: the yield on benchmark 10-year securities fell by 7 basis points to 2.715%. The yield on five-year bonds declined by 5.5 basis points to 2.125%, The Japan Times reports.

Simultaneous rise in stocks

Japan’s government bond market strengthened even as the Nikkei 225 index rose by as much as 5% during trading. The stock rally was linked to reduced concerns about a slowdown in artificial intelligence investment following Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia’s leadership.

Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier in Singapore, believes that calmer expectations regarding disruptions in the energy market and US Federal Reserve policy in 2027 contributed to the positive performance of Japanese bonds.

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Expectations for the Bank of Japan’s decision

Ryutaro Kimura, senior bond strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said that the decline in long-term yields was likely supported by the closing of short positions in Japanese government bonds. At the same time, a strong rebound in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence could weaken risk aversion in financial markets and once again bring the possibility of a Bank of Japan rate hike in December into focus.

According to Kimura, major Japanese institutional investors are still refraining from active moves as they assess the significance of news surrounding Nvidia for the global economy and AI investment. Investors are also awaiting an auction of 40-year government bonds on Wednesday, which may provide additional signals about demand for Japanese sovereign debt.

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