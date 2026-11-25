In Japan, the business services price index rose by 4.2% year-on-year in October after a revised increase of 3.8% in September. The indicator reflects the prices companies charge one another for services and points to strengthening price pressures, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Bank of Japan data.

What affected the indicator

The acceleration in services inflation was largely driven by higher costs for sea freight and leasing, as well as rising hotel rates. The Bank of Japan tracks this index to assess the extent to which companies pass higher labor costs on to service prices.

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Rate expectations

Inflationary pressure is also affected by persistently high energy prices and more expensive imports due to the weak yen. In September, the Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1.25% following a previous increase in June. This interval was shorter than the approximately two rate hikes per year in 2024 and 2025.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled readiness to raise rates further to prevent inflation from deviating above the 2% target. Most analysts surveyed by Reuters expect another rate hike in December and one more by the end of March. Many of them estimate the terminal rate at 1.75% or 2%.

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