On October 24, a revised Imperial House Law took effect in Japan, intended to address the declining number of members of the imperial family. The new rules allow men who are patrilineal descendants of former branches of the dynasty to be adopted into the imperial family and also enable women from the imperial family to remain in it after marriage, The Japan Times reports.

The previous day, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to inform Emperor Naruhito about the revised law. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the free will of everyone involved should be respected in implementing the new system.

Different status within one family

The government emphasizes the significance of the new law, but a number of practical issues remain undefined. In particular, it is unclear whether the husbands and children of women from the imperial family will take part in public duties and what level of security protection they will receive.

Women who are members of the imperial family will be entered simultaneously into the imperial genealogy and the basic resident register. Since they do not have surnames, only their given names will be listed in the registers. At the same time, their husbands and children will not have the status of members of the imperial family. This creates a situation in which members of one family will have different statuses.

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Concerns are also being voiced about the political neutrality of the imperial family: its women do not have the right to vote and cannot run for office, while their husbands and children, as ordinary citizens, have these rights. A transitional mechanism is provided for current female members of the family to choose whether to remain in the family or leave it after marriage. Due to public attention to these decisions, they may face psychological pressure.

The succession issue remains unresolved

It is unknown whether there will be people willing to join the imperial family through adoption. Eligible candidates are unmarried men aged 15 or older who have no children and are patrilineal descendants of former branches of the dynasty. Experts estimate that around 10 people from four of the 11 former branches may meet the criteria.

These 11 branches left the imperial family in 1947, and their common ancestor with the current emperor lived about 600 years ago, during the Muromachi period. Opposition parties call representatives of these branches and the current imperial family “almost complete strangers.” Warnings have also been voiced that the adoption plan may constitute discrimination based on origin, which is prohibited by the Constitution.

The revised law reflects the prime minister's course toward preserving male-line succession to the throne. At the same time, the issue of allowing female emperors to reign has been postponed. An additional parliamentary resolution provides for continued consideration of measures for stable imperial succession, although the government currently does not plan to immediately establish an expert commission.

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