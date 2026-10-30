A law has taken effect in Japan allowing prefectures to apply for the status of a backup capital as an alternative to Tokyo. The mechanism is intended to ensure the continuity of state and public functions in the event of a large-scale natural disaster, as well as promote the decentralization of economic activity beyond the capital region.

Status for several prefectures

As Anadolu Agency reports, citing Kyodo News, the law does not limit the number of backup capitals to one prefecture. The prime minister will be able to designate a backup capital based on applications from prefectures.

At least four prefectures — Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka — are expected to apply for this status. The authorities plan to introduce tax incentives to attract investment to territories designated as second capitals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Requirements for candidates

Last Tuesday, the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved a regulation setting out the requirements for obtaining the status. A prefecture's share of Japan's gross domestic product must be at least 2.1%, and it must contain a city with a population of no less than 1.2% of the country's population.

In November, the government is expected to publish a basic approach to the second-capital status and a designation schedule. The law comes amid the efforts of the Japan Innovation Party, a partner in the ruling coalition, to turn Osaka into a metropolis similar to Tokyo.

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