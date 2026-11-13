A highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed at a poultry farm in the city of Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. This is the second case of bird flu at Japanese poultry farms since the start of the season, The Japan Times reports.

Culling poultry and transport restrictions

Prefectural authorities plan to cull approximately 40,000 laying hens at the farm. They will also ban the transportation of 5.62 million chickens kept at 49 farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the facility in Asahi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Chiba prefectural government reported the outbreak on Friday.

Virus confirmation

On Thursday, the farm in Asahi informed authorities of an increase in the number of dead chickens. An initial rapid test returned a positive result. It was confirmed early on Friday through genetic testing.

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