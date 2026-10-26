Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda dies — The Japan Times

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda has died in Japan at the age of 90. The Japan Times reported the politician’s death in an article published on October 26, 2026.

Relations with China

The publication noted that Fukuda worked to improve relations between Japan and China. The report described him as a former head of the Japanese government.

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Political family

Yasuo Fukuda was the son of former Japanese leader Takeo Fukada. In September 2007, he took office as prime minister and became the country’s first second-generation prime minister.

The article also published a Reuters photograph showing Fukuda speaking during an interview in Tokyo in January 2015. The image depicts the politician several years after he headed Japan’s government.

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