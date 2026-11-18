Global Fleet Sales has appointed Japanese company Space Factory as an authorized partner to supply Ford pickup trucks and vans to government, defense and humanitarian fleets in Japan. As Motor1 reports, the agreement does not provide for the resumption of retail sales of new Ford vehicles in the country.

Vehicles for government agencies

Potential customers will include Japanese ministries, local governments, the Japan Self-Defense Forces and non-governmental organizations. According to Motor1, citing PickUpTruckTalk, the proposed lineup includes the Ranger, Ranger Super Duty and F-150 pickups, as well as the Super Duty series — the F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550. The Everest SUV and Transit van are also planned to be offered.

Global Fleet Sales, a subsidiary of RMA Group, will be responsible for vehicle supply and technical information. Space Factory will handle coordination with customers, imports, Japanese registration, delivery and subsequent service maintenance. Employees of the Japanese company have received training in servicing Ford vehicles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Special modifications to order

Thailand's RMA Special Vehicles is expected to carry out special conversions for individual projects. These include ambulances, emergency rescue vehicles and transport for severe off-road conditions. Possible modifications include communication and lighting systems, additional storage systems, suspension and electrical equipment.

The origin and specifications of each vehicle will be assessed individually, taking into account Japanese registration and regulatory requirements. Depending on the configuration, the Ranger Super Duty is stated to have a maximum payload of up to 1,982 kg and the ability to tow a braked trailer weighing up to 4,500 kg. Prices, order volumes and specific delivery dates have not yet been announced.

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