In Japan, prosecutors have sought a six-year prison sentence and a fine of about ¥42 million ($266,000) for former House of Representatives member Masatoshi Akimoto. He is accused of accepting bribes from a company operating in the offshore wind power sector, The Japan Times reports.

Bribery allegations

According to the prosecution, the 51-year-old Akimoto received a total of about ¥72 million between 2019 and 2023. In exchange, he allegedly raised questions during parliamentary sessions that were beneficial to the company.

Prosecutors are also seeking a three-year sentence for 67-year-old Masayuki Tsukawaki, the former president of Japan Wind Development. He is accused of offering bribes. Akimoto and Tsukawaki have pleaded not guilty.

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The sides' arguments in court

At a hearing at the Tokyo District Court, prosecutors said that in 2021 the defendants jointly created a syndicate to own racehorses. They claim that Tsukawaki paid for horses and broodmares selected by Akimoto.

The defense denies that these payments were bribes. According to prosecutors, the defendants' actions were extremely malicious and demonstrated an established pattern of criminal conduct. The proceedings are scheduled to conclude in January after the defense's closing arguments.

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