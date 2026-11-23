Researchers in Japan have developed a positioning technology that could help electric vehicles align more precisely over a wireless charging pad. The system determines the position, distance and angle of a vehicle’s charging coil relative to the charger in the ground, Live Science reports.

Why precise positioning matters

Wireless charging transfers energy through a magnetic field: a transmitting coil in a ground pad creates an alternating magnetic field that induces an electric current in a receiving coil beneath the vehicle. This current charges the electric vehicle’s battery. However, even a small misalignment between the coils can reduce the speed and efficiency of the process.

To determine the optimal position, the new system uses short-range radio signals. Four ultra-wideband radio devices are installed around the vehicle’s charging coil, exchanging signals with four antennas positioned around the charging pad.

Laboratory test results

The system measures the travel time of radio waves between the devices and antennas, as well as small differences in the arrival of signals at the vehicle’s sensors. This makes it possible to calculate the position and angle of the charging coil relative to the ground device.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In laboratory experiments using a scaled-down vehicle model, the technology determined the coil’s location with an accuracy of 2.32 millimeters and its orientation direction with an accuracy of 0.25 degrees. Correcting radio signal distortions reduced the positioning error by about five times.

Possible applications

According to the study’s authors, the technology could be useful for driverless taxis and other autonomous vehicles that need to charge without human assistance. The study’s first author, Ryotaro Hada, a master’s student at the Graduate School of Information Science and Technology at Osaka University, said the team aims to bring closer a situation in which electric vehicles charge simply after parking, similarly to smartphones on wireless chargers.

The study results were published on August 26 in the IEEE Open Journal of Vehicular Technology. The researchers noted that the system still needs to be tested outdoors, on full-size electric vehicles and in real charging conditions.

Read us on