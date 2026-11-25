In Japan, information about assets in approximately 1.68 million client accounts was leaked following unauthorized access to data held by online broker Rakuten Securities. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Japan's Kyodo News agency.

Millions of records compromised

Rakuten Securities, one of Japan's largest companies in the online brokerage sector, said that approximately 4.41 million records containing clients' names and addresses had been compromised. The leaked data also included around 14,000 records with information on annual income that clients had provided themselves.

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The company's preliminary assessment

On November 17, Rakuten Securities warned that up to 15.72 million records, including login identifiers, could have been compromised as a result of the incident. At that time, the company said that up to 4.47 million records could potentially contain clients' names, addresses, annual income data, and financial assets.

No unauthorized transactions involving clients' accounts have currently been confirmed.

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