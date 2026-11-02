A wooden Ocean Phone booth has been installed on the coast of the town of Rausu on Japan’s Hokkaido island, where families can speak in their thoughts with loved ones who died or remain missing after the 2022 disaster involving the Kazu I sightseeing boat. This was reported by The Japan Times.

A place for memories

The booth was set up on the coast of Rausu, located in the eastern part of the Shiretoko Peninsula. The approximately two-meter-tall wooden structure has a blue roof and a white facade, while its door and interior are decorated in colors inspired by the sky. Inside are a chair, a table and an old black telephone that is not connected to the telephone network.

The installation was initiated by 63-year-old local fisherman Kenji Sakurai, who took part in volunteer searches for those missing after the disaster. After consulting with a man who lost loved ones and other people, Sakurai decided to create this place because there were no prospects of building a memorial at the site of the tragedy. Construction began in April.

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Remembering passengers and crew

In the April 2022 disaster involving the Kazu I sightseeing boat near the Shiretoko Peninsula, 20 passengers and crew members died, while another six remain missing. One of the men who helped install the booth lost his eldest son, who was seven at the time, and his former wife, who was 42, in the disaster. Both are still considered missing.

Wooden rails leading toward the sea were laid next to the booth because the man’s son loved high-speed trains. The man said he now has a place where he can quietly remember his loved ones by the same Sea of Shiretoko.

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