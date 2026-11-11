Police in Japan have arrested the mayor of the city of Awa in Tokushima Prefecture, 69-year-old Hisato Machida, on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining ¥3.5 million. Also arrested were 42-year-old city administration official Kenichi Matsuda and 53-year-old company employee Minoru Dohi, The Japan Times reports.

Suspected contract cost inflation

According to Tokushima Prefectural Police, the three men conspired to inflate the value of a contract that Awa city authorities concluded with a private company in May 2024. Investigators suspect that they fraudulently obtained ¥3.5 million in this way.

The contract concerned the replacement of equipment related to a cable network. In total, the city paid the private company ¥74.25 million, including the amount that law enforcement authorities believe was obtained fraudulently. According to Asahi Shimbun, Dohi worked for that company.

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Repairs after an accident

As NHK reports, in September 2023, while off duty, Machida drove a car into a concrete-block wall of a residential building in the prefecture. According to police, he was required to pay ¥3.5 million for repairs.

According to Asahi Shimbun, police believe that the mayor instructed Matsuda to inflate the cost of equipment replacement work, after which he paid for the repair of the damaged wall through Dohi. Machida had worked in local government since 1976 and first became mayor of Awa in 2023.

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