Japan has detained a man in his 30s suspected of stealing a luxury Audemars Piguet wristwatch worth ¥46 million. According to The Japan Times, the watch disappeared from a store at the Nakano Broadway shopping complex in Tokyo, but several days later it was returned to the shop by a delivery service along with a handwritten note of apology.

Theft at a shopping complex

The theft occurred on October 29 at a watch store on the third floor of the complex in the Nakano district. Investigators believe the suspect tried on the watch and then fled with it.

NHK reported that the man likely boarded a high-speed train at Tokyo Station afterward and traveled west. Tokyo Metropolitan Police tracked him down in Nagoya and detained him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return of the watch

On November 1, the watch was delivered back to the store through a delivery service. Shop employees checked the serial number and confirmed that it was the stolen item. The parcel was sent from Aichi Prefecture and also listed a name and address, but police believe this information is false.

In August, four luxury watches with a combined value of about ¥200 million were stolen from another store on the first floor of the same shopping complex. Two Chilean nationals were detained and later charged in that case.

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