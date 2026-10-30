Police in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture have detained six Japanese nationals aged between 22 and 58 on suspicion of involvement in telephone scams operated from a base in Vietnam. Those detained include 55-year-old Shunji Seto and 28-year-old Seiya Abe.

Suspected fraud involving 1 million yen

As The Japan Times reports, Vietnamese authorities uncovered a scam base in the northern city of Bac Ninh in June and detained people linked to it, including six Japanese nationals. They were subsequently taken to Japan.

Investigators suspect that on May 22, the men acted in collusion with unidentified individuals to defraud a woman aged between 20 and 29 from Yamaguchi Prefecture of 1 million yen. According to police, she received calls from people posing as law enforcement officers, who said the money needed to be checked because she was allegedly suspected of involvement in a fraud group.

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More than 150 incidents

According to the publication’s sources, the suspects may have reached Vietnam via Cambodia. They are also believed to be involved in more than 150 fraud cases, mainly in the Kanto and Chubu regions. The total amount they may have stolen, according to the sources, exceeds 500 million yen.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police said the scam base was discovered after a person from Japan escaped from it this year and contacted the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi.

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