Police in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture have detained three people on suspicion of attempting to illegally import three Indian star tortoises and 13 crayfish from Thailand. The Japan Times reported this.

Attempted import through Kansai Airport

According to police, the suspects may have acted together in attempting to bring the animals from Thailand into Japan via Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on May 8. Osaka customs officers discovered the attempted smuggling during a baggage inspection.

Law enforcement officials said the Indian star tortoises were wrapped in wet cardboard. According to police, they were transported in a suitcase by a 17-year-old high school student. Police did not specify whether the detainees admit to the allegations.

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Roles of the suspects

Those detained include 57-year-old construction worker Takayaki Fukushima from the city of Tondabayashi in Osaka Prefecture and a 17-year-old student from the same prefecture who, according to investigators, purchased the animals in Thailand. A 26-year-old man who, police say, paid for the trip to Thailand was also detained.

Police suspect that Fukushima asked the student to transport the tortoises to Japan. According to police, the teenager sold fish, newts and other animals through social media. Fukushima is also suspected of intending to resell the tortoises at a high price. International trade in Indian star tortoises is regulated by the CITES Convention.

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