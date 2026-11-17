In Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, damage to housing and infrastructure caused by the powerful earthquake that occurred in July was estimated at ¥1.1 trillion. The estimate was released on November 17 by the Japan Society of Civil Engineers, The Japan Times reports.

The largest losses were in housing

According to Satoshi Fujii, a professor at Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Engineering who heads the society’s committee on infrastructure planning and management, damage to housing was estimated at ¥915.5 billion. Another ¥107.7 billion was attributed to shinkansen high-speed rail lines, ¥42.2 billion to water supply systems, and ¥28.8 billion to roads.

The cost of damage to buildings was calculated based on their value as assets. Damage to roads and water supply systems was determined by taking into account the impact of disruptions to these systems on businesses and people’s daily lives.

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Thousands of homes damaged

According to the society’s estimates, 2,705 homes were completely destroyed in seven affected municipalities, including the cities of Kumamoto and Yatsushiro. Another 1,038 homes sustained major damage, while 7,790 were partially damaged.

The society also calculated that work to improve the earthquake resistance of housing carried out over the past 10 years reduced damage by ¥54.1 billion. Fujii called earthquake-resistant construction and building retrofitting an important investment in crisis management that has a significant impact on the economy.

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