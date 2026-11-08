A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Japan overnight on November 8. According to local media, at least 24 people were injured, shop windows were damaged, and train services were temporarily disrupted, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Damage and casualties

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tremors were recorded at 1:04 a.m. in Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo. No tsunami warning was issued. Authorities did not report any deaths.

An emergency services official in Aichi Prefecture told AFP that he had received 16 reports of injuries, most of them minor. In neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture, at least three women sought medical assistance. They included a woman over 90 who injured her shoulder after falling from her bed during the tremors.

The Chunichi Shimbun newspaper and Tokai Television separately reported that at least 24 people were injured in Aichi and Shizuoka. In the city of Toyohashi in Aichi, windows at a car dealership were shattered after the earthquake, while goods fell from shelves at a large bookstore in the city of Toyota.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transport disruptions

On the morning of November 8, the earthquake caused temporary delays and suspensions of regional train services, including Shinkansen high-speed trains. The tremors were also felt in Osaka. There, according to local media, a foreign resident was taken to hospital after falling from a second-floor apartment when frightened by the shaking.

Second earthquake in Kumamoto

Later that day, at 10:53 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency recorded a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in the Kumamoto area. No reports were received of serious damage or injuries resulting from the second tremor.

Japan is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year.

Read us on