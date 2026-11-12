In Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture, 50-year-old Masae Sakurai admitted at the first court hearing to charges of threatening her 42-year-old roommate and forcing her to sew her lips shut with a needle and thread. The case is being heard by the Shimotsuma branch of the Mito District Court.

Defendant’s position

As NDTV World reports, after her detention in July, Sakurai denied the charges against her. However, at the first hearing, she changed her position and admitted them. Sakurai’s defense told the court that it would not contest the charges and evidence submitted by prosecutors.

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Conflict over food

According to the prosecution, the conflict was caused by a dispute over food in the residence. Sakurai, according to the charges, told her roommate that those who do not work should not eat and restricted her food intake.

Prosecutors claim that after the woman took food without permission, the defendant became angry. Investigators stated that between June 18 and 24, Sakurai threatened the victim and pressured her to take a needle and thread and sew her lips shut. Prosecutors also presented surveillance camera recordings made at the house in court.

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