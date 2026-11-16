In the city of Osaki in northeastern Japan, farmers together with local authorities have installed more than 5,000 small earthen dams in rice fields. They are intended to retain excess water in the fields; officials hope this will help reduce the impact of flooding in populated areas, Mongabay reports.

Osaki experienced flooding in 2015, 2019 and 2022, when heavy rains breached river embankments. City officials link the increasing frequency of such incidents, among other things, to climate change. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, intense rainfall in the country is becoming more frequent and stronger.

Fields as water reservoirs

Rice fields are equipped with raised embankments that make it possible to retain water for growing rice. They can mitigate floods in two ways: by temporarily storing water and allowing it to seep into the soil. This slows the flow of water into irrigation channels and rivers and may reduce peak pressure on water systems.

So-called field dams are installed in the drainage openings of rice fields. They have a narrower opening than conventional outlets, so water leaves the field more slowly. In Osaki, the practice has been introduced since 2021 together with agricultural organizations and prefectural authorities. According to the city, dams have already been installed on about 20% of Osaki’s rice-growing land, or around 1,700 hectares.

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Preserving farmland and biodiversity

Researchers emphasize that large concrete river dams and embankments may be insufficient to protect against flooding amid heavier downpours. At the same time, the effectiveness of rice fields as a means of retaining water depends on the specific locality and the nature of precipitation.

As of 2025, Japan’s total agricultural land area stood at about 4.2 million hectares, of which approximately 2.3 million hectares were rice fields. Since the beginning of the 1960s, the country’s agricultural land area has decreased by about 30%. Scientists note that developing fields for housing, commercial facilities or solar power plants usually reduces their ability to retain water.

Rice fields are also artificial wetlands and, according to research estimates, provide habitat for about 5,000 species. Osaki has two Ramsar sites: the Kabukuri-numa wetland with adjacent rice fields and Kejo-numa Reservoir. They serve as habitats for migratory geese and other fauna while also helping retain floodwaters.

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