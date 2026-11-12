In Yaroslavl, in the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, a court in September sentenced a middle-aged man to 14 years in a penal colony after he photographed the gravestones of Russian service members killed in the war against Ukraine. As Politico reports, Russian authorities have intensified the persecution of people documenting military burials.

In recent months, Russian authorities have warned that photographing service members’ graves could be punishable by life imprisonment. The Federal Security Service patrolled cemeteries, looking for people taking such photographs. Since the summer, several dozen people have been detained in various regions of Russia. In closed court proceedings, they are officially accused of treason, including cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence services.

Restrictions on access to data

Independent journalists and activists used photographs of graves and videos of funerals to document Russian army losses. The Russia 200 database, created by the independent outlet Mediazona and the Russian service of the BBC, contains the names of nearly 283,000 killed Russian service members and data on the circumstances of their deaths. At the same time, its authors note that they lack the resources and access to record every death at the front.

The UK Foreign Office and Dutch intelligence services estimate Russia’s losses at more than 500,000. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in July that 700,000 Russian service members had been killed in the war. In September 2022, Russia’s then-defense minister Sergei Shoigu said that 5,937 service members had been killed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Closed court cases

In April 2024, a Kremlin representative said that data on losses were a state secret and could only be reported by the Defense Ministry. That same year, Rosstat closed access to excess mortality statistics, which had previously helped verify loss estimates.

At the beginning of 2025, journalists also recorded a sharp rise in the number of cases seeking to have service members declared missing or dead. According to Russia 200, there were nearly 90,000 such cases during 2025 — more than ten times as many as in previous years of the full-scale war. At the end of 2025, access to these court proceedings was restricted.

Mediazona editor Dmitry Treshchanin noted that burial photographs were an important source at the beginning of the invasion, but that this method has now become dangerous: according to him, volunteers were attacked at cemeteries.

Read us on