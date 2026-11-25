In the eurozone, card payments have surpassed cash payments for the first time in terms of their share of transactions in shops, restaurants and vending machines. According to Tagesschau, cards were used to pay for 45% of such transactions this year, while banknotes and coins were used in 44% of cases.

Growth in mobile payments

The European Central Bank said this was the first time since comparable data collection began in 2016 that card payments had exceeded cash payments. The share of mobile payments, including those made via smartphones, increased from 6% to 9% over two years.

Cards are increasingly being used for small purchases as well. The average value of a card transaction fell from €59 in 2019 to €35 in 2026. At the same time, at least 12% of consumers in every eurozone country said they had encountered a refusal to accept a card or mobile payment at least once.

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Cash retains its position

Cash remains the main method of payment for purchases worth up to €20, as well as for payments between private individuals. It is valued for its confidentiality and the ability to control spending.

A survey conducted across the eurozone in autumn 2025 and spring 2026 showed that 54% of respondents prefer cards or other cashless payment methods in shops. Cash is chosen by 22%, while 23% have no clear preference. The ability to pay digitally is considered important by 82% of respondents, while using cash is important to 62%; only 3% said they never use cash.

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