Garbage piles up in Johannesburg amid workers’ protest — TimesLIVE

In Johannesburg, South Africa, household waste was not collected in several areas for several days amid a protest by municipal workers over unfulfilled agreements on wages and benefits. Municipal company Pikitup reported a significant accumulation of garbage and a reduced number of workers available to operate on collection routes.

As TimesLIVE reports, garbage accumulated in the city’s northern, western and southern areas. Journalists documented overflowing bins near homes and shopping centres in Emmarentia, Florida, Roodepoort, Roosevelt Park, Randburg, Olivedale and Fourways. Some of the waste was due to be collected between Monday and Wednesday, but remained uncollected, spreading an unpleasant smell and attracting flies.

Delays in garbage collection

Pikitup spokesperson Anthony Selepe said that the participation of the company’s employees in the Samwu action affected its operations. According to him, a minimal number of staff are working on the routes, and the company is looking for ways to clear the accumulated waste. He was unable to give a timeframe for the full restoration of services and noted that the situation depends on resolving the dispute between the city and the union.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Roodepoort, residents were warned of a three-day delay from the schedule. Pikitup also attributed it to equipment breakdowns and the increased distance to a remote landfill site. Florida residents, in turn, said they had not received advance notice of the disruptions.

Operations of other city services

Joburg Water said that the Samwu protest is affecting its operations and causing delays in handling requests and providing other services. Parktown North residents’ association representative Lee Young said that some areas, including Sandown, experienced water supply problems due to difficulties at Joburg Water.

At the same time, Samwu deputy regional secretary Richard Moyla denied that the protest disrupted the work of city services. According to him, the action lasted only on Monday, and union members returned to work on Tuesday. He also said that managers and union representatives took part in negotiations with the city and attended court proceedings involving 16 Samwu members who, he said, were arrested during the protest over violence.

Read us on