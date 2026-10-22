In Johannesburg, South Africa, damage to a drinking-water pipeline during work to replace a sewer pipe caused another precautionary water shutdown in the Bezuidenhout Valley area. As Daily Maverick reports, the municipal utility Johannesburg Water isolated the network and is flushing the pipes and conducting laboratory water tests.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 6th Street and 8th Avenue. According to Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala, a tree stump fell onto the pipeline during the contractor's excavation work. Repairs were completed on the night of October 21, but the water supply was not restored pending the completion of flushing and receipt of test results.

Restrictions for residents

The precautionary notice concerned homes on 8th Avenue near its intersections with 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th streets. Residents were advised not to drink or use the water until Johannesburg Water officially announces that it is safe. The utility stated that water contamination has not been confirmed and that the restrictions were introduced as a precautionary measure. Alternative water supplies were to continue until laboratory results were received.

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Since December 2025, residents of Johannesburg's eastern suburbs, Malvern and Bezuidenhout Valley, have received at least 10 warnings and updates regarding water quality. In some cases, households were left without water supply for up to two weeks. In Malvern, Jeppestown and Cleveland, Johannesburg Water issued six updates between October 11 and 19 and declared the water safe on October 20.

Claims over contractor oversight

Local ward councillors Carlos da Rocha and Neuren Petersen claim that insufficient oversight of contractors carrying out sewer work and damaging water infrastructure is the cause of repeated disruptions. At the same time, da Rocha supported the programme to replace old cement pipes, which, he said, are cracked or blocked by tree roots.

Johannesburg Water confirmed the circumstances of the latest damage but did not answer the publication's broader questions about contractor oversight, the number of incidents linked to contractors, or the costs of emergency repairs, laboratory testing and water delivery by tankers.

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