In Johannesburg, South Africa, fuel cards of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have been unblocked, averting the risk of a reduction in the number of patrol vehicles on the city’s streets. The cards can again be used at filling stations, TimesLIVE reports.

Cause of the disruption

An internal JMPD notice released late Thursday evening said the cards were unblocked following a disruption linked to the city’s transition from one banking services provider to another. Mayor’s spokesperson Hathu Tshilo Mulaudzi said the transition temporarily affected payment processing.

According to her, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero instructed that the problem be resolved urgently and asked to be kept informed of the situation until refuelling of the JMPD fleet returned to normal. The city and the service provider held a meeting and agreed on further steps, including regarding payments.

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Restrictions for official vehicles

Despite the cards being unblocked, JMPD has kept fuel-saving measures in place. Employees were ordered to avoid private trips in official vehicles, and department transport is to be used only for authorised official duties.

Police also warned that they would monitor the improper use of vehicles, including leaving them idling while parked. Earlier, police chief Patrick Jaca instructed managers to limit vehicle movements and banned employees of all ranks from taking government vehicles home.

These directives were issued after some filling stations, according to the publication, refused to serve JMPD or imposed limits on its accounts because of unpaid bills. Jaca called the fuel shortage a significant risk to the continuity of the unit’s operations.

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