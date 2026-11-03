Authorities in Johannesburg, South Africa, are investigating the deaths of geese at Zoo Lake. Zoo veterinarians are conducting post-mortems on selected bird carcasses to determine the cause of their deaths, TimesLIVE reports.

Avian botulism among possible explanations

Seasonal avian botulism is being considered among the possible causes, although there is currently no final confirmation of this theory. This type of poisoning can affect waterfowl. Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo spokesperson Jenny Moodli said that hot weather, rising water temperatures and the decomposition of organic matter may create conditions for the formation of toxins dangerous to birds.

On Monday morning, the JCPZ conservation team removed all dead birds. Some of the carcasses were taken to the zoo veterinary hospital for examination.

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Water quality is also being checked

The investigation is taking place amid reports of possible sewage entering the lake. Moodli stressed that no link has yet been established between these reports and the bird deaths.

Representatives of JCPZ's conservation and operations units, the city's Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services, and Johannesburg Water also worked at the site. They collected water samples. The results of veterinary examinations and water-quality analysis are expected to determine further measures.

Residents were urged not to swim in the mentioned bodies of water or eat fish caught there. Children and pets were advised to stay away from dead wild animals or animals showing visible signs of distress, while people were asked not to touch dead birds or fish.

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