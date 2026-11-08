The Nam June Paik Art Center in Yongin, South Korea, has opened the exhibition “Hyundai Translocal Series: Via Satellite — Moon, Echo, Mosquitoes, and Memes.” The project resulted from three years of remote collaboration with the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, the oldest art museum in the Brazilian metropolis, Korea Herald reports.

The exhibition brings together works by four artists working in four cities on two continents. The Pinacoteca de São Paulo will present its own version of the project, titled “Dialogues with Nam June Paik,” which is scheduled to open on November 28.

The legacy of Nam June Paik

The exhibition’s concept is linked to the ideas of Nam June Paik, an artist and futurist who, even before the spread of the internet, organized satellite broadcasts between cities on different continents. In particular, in 1984 he created the project “Good Morning Mr. Orwell.” In 1974, Paik used the expression “electronic superhighway” to describe a world connected by media technologies despite borders and time zones.

Hyundai Motor supported the project as part of the Hyundai Translocal Series, which has connected Korean museums with overseas partners since last year.

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Moon, sound and language

Jane Jin Kaisen presented the video work “Old Moon – New Moon.” For it, the artist attached a digital camera to a 1929 telescope at Copenhagen’s Rundetårn Observatory and filmed the waning Moon in a single shot. In her videos, Kaisen also addresses the haenyeo women divers of Jeju Island, who follow the lunar calendar.

Vivian Caccuri’s installation “Clepsydra” consists of speakers made of concrete blocks and cables on the floor. They reproduce the sounds of blood moving through the veins of six people, recorded with the help of scientists. Brazilian artist biarritzzz presents a three-channel video about the origin of the word “samba,” created together with Mozambican choreographer Tsumbé Mussundza. Christine Sun Kim presented the wall work “Mind Land Mass,” based on expressions in American Sign Language.

The exhibition will run until March 28, and admission is free.

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