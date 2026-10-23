At least seven killed at church funeral in Jordan — BBC News World

In Jordan’s Karak Governorate, two armed men opened fire during a funeral at a church. According to Jordanian state media, at least seven people were killed and another 10 were injured.

Shooting at a church

The attack occurred on Friday. As BBC News World reports, the identities of the attackers have not yet been established. According to state media, they arrived at the church by car and began shooting inside the building. After the shooting, the men fled the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities’ response

The BBC cites Jordanian state media for information on the number of people killed and injured, as well as the course of the attack. Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani said security forces had been deployed to the area.

According to an additional BBC account, a search for the attackers is ongoing in Karak Governorate. The search began after the armed men fled the scene of the shooting.

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